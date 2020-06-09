Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During his daily briefing Tuesday morning, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported 1,805 positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

He said that number is up 6 people since Monday’s briefing. He said there were no new deaths and there are currently 542 people under mandatory quarantine and 6 under a precautionary quarantine.

To date 5,000 people have completed quarantine and 1,526 who once tested positive, have recovered.

McCoy encourages everyone to continue to get tested. He said there is a Free Walk Up testing site on June 10 for anyone who attended the protests.

If the person does not have insurance, the county will pay for the exam. On Thursday 78 protesters got tested. He said they have not yet gotten those results.

The results could impact when the Capital Region can reopen Phase 3, but McCoy said they won’t really know until results come back.

