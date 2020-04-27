Albany County coronavirus update

1  of  2
by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily coronavirus briefing County Executive Dan McCoy reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths, all four had underlying health conditions.

“My heart and condolences goes out to the four families and to all the families this has happened to,” McCoy said. That brings the total number of deaths related to the virus in the county to 36.

As of Monday morning, McCoy said there were 937 confirmed cases. 812 people are under a mandatory quarantine and 35 are in precautionary quarantine. There are 43 people hospitalized in Albany County, of those six are in intensive care.

McCoy provided a breakdown of ages of those currently hospitalized:

Ages 0-25: 1

25-49: 3

50-74: 23

75 and up: 16

Albany residents who need information on testing can call: (518) 465-4771.

