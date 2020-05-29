Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — In his daily briefing, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported 21 new positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,686.

There are 686 people under mandatory quarantine. There are 27 people hospitalized and three in intensive care.

There have not been any new deaths in the county since Thursday May 21.

He said that everything is going well and that he is confident the county will be able to begin phase two of reopening by June 3rd.

