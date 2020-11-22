Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 5,047 to date, an increase of 97 new positive cases since Saturday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine has increased to 2,081 from 2,061. The five-day average for new daily positives rose to 97.2 from 89.8. There are now 839 active cases in the county, up from 830 Saturday. So far, 20,743 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 4,208 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, nine reportedly had close contact with positive cases and 88 did not have a clear source of infection at this time.

There was one new hospitalization reported overnight, while the number of county residents currently hospitalized has dropped to 41 from 45. There are 11 patients in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), down from twelve Saturday, and the hospitalization rate is now 0.81%. There were no new deaths reported, with Albany County’s death toll remaining at 148 since the outbreak began.

“Our numbers continue to go up and unfortunately, our 7-day percent positive average based on the NY Forward county-by-county dashboard is now 3.1%,” said County Executive McCoy. “That means we are at day one on our 10 day count and we need our numbers to go in the other direction quickly so we don’t meet the criteria to be declared a yellow zone.”