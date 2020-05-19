Albany county coronavirus update

Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: Capital Region can start Phase One of reopening

by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily coronavirus briefing, Albany County executive Dan McCoy reported an additional death in the county, a woman in her 70s who lived at the county-run Shaker Place nursing facility.

The total number of deaths in the county stands at 70. As of Tuesday morning there were:

  • 1,481 positive cases
  • 764 people under mandatory quarantine
  • 5 under precautionary quarantine
  • 3,906 people completed quarantine 
  • 1,013 who once tested positive have recovered
  • 30 hospitalized 
  • 3 people in intensive care

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the Capital Region can begin Phase 1 of reopening on Wednesday. County Executive McCoy released the Capital Region Forward plan Saturday that details how the Capital Region will tackle reopening.

The plan was developed and approved by the Capital Region Control Room, a task force composed of Capital Region county leaders.

