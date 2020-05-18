Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily coronavirus briefing, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an additional death, bringing the death toll up to 69 Monday morning.

He said as of Monday morning the county had 1,478 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of 23 since Sunday.

The five-day average of daily new positive cases at 18.4. There were 827 people under mandatory quarantine and 6 people under precautionary quarantine.

A total of 3,885 individuals completed quarantine and 995 of them tested positive and recovered.

“The Governor announcing the Capital Region has met six of the seven metrics for reopening is welcome news, especially now that our Reopening Action Plan is finalized. I’ve been loud and clear about the discrepancies that existed between our hospital data and I’m happy the situation has been resolved,” said County Executive McCoy. “The Governor has reassured us that the State will be bringing the required contact tracers on board, and I look forward to working with him, as well as county and municipal leaders in to make it a speedy process to bring us into Phase One of reopening safely.”

McCoy released the region’s reopening plan, Capital Region Forward on Saturday. The plan was reviewed and approved by the Capital Region Control Room.

This week’s coronavirus testing schedule is listed below. To make an appointment call (518) 465-4771.

Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center – 920 Lark Drive, Albany

• Monday – 1:30pm – 4pm

• Tuesday – 9am – 12pm

• Wednesday – 1:30pm – 4pm

• Thursday – 1:30pm – 4pm

• Friday – 9am – 12pm

Rotating Locations & Dates for the Week of May 18

• Monday, May 18, 1:30pm – 4pm

Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet

• Tuesday, May 19, 1:30pm – 4pm

Front of the Rensselaer County Administration Building, 1600 7th Ave, Troy

• Wednesday, May 20, 1:30 pm – 4 pm

Capital South Campus, 20 Warren St, Albany

• Thursday, May 21, 9am – 12pm

Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet

• Friday, May 22, 1:30pm – 4pm

Front of Rensselaer City Hall, 62 Washington St, Rensselaer

