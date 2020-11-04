Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Executive Dan McCoy announced 31 new coronavirus cases in Albany County on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 186. The number of residents currently hospitalized because of the virus has increased to 27, after three more admissions overnight.

Two of the patients who have been hospitalized require ICU treatment.

“We’ve seen our hospitalizations fluctuate over the last week, but today we’re back at our peak of 27 residents currently in the hospital, something we hadn’t seen since May before October 30. We’re also bracing for any potential spikes we may see from Halloween weekend in the coming days. The only way we can bring the number of people hospitalized down is by controlling the infection rate, and that rests on individuals making the right decisions. Please continue to wear a mask, socially distance, avoid large gatherings and get tested if you’re concerned about a potential exposure.” County Executive McCoy

Seventeen of the new positives reported having close contact with someone else who had tested positive, while one reported traveling out of state. Twelve of the new cases did not have a clear source of infection, while one lives or works in a healthcare setting.

The number of people undergoing mandatory quarantine has dropped to 1,237 from 1,363.

The times, locations and dates for this week’s walk up testing sites are as follows:

Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center – (new location) 900 Lark Drive, Albany

Friday – 8:30am – 11:30am

Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet (Mobile Site now Drive-through)

Wednesday – 8:30am – 11:30am

The full updated schedule and a list of other testing sites in the county can be found on the Albany County website.

