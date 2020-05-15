Live Now
Gov. Cuomo to give daily briefing in Albany at 11:30 a.m.

Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily coronavirus briefing, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an additional death in the county, a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

The death toll in the county stands at 67. On Friday morning there were 1,425 positive confirmed cases of the virus, up 27 from Thursday. There are 857 people under a mandatory quarantine and 16 under a precautionary quarantine.

There are 29 people hospitalized and six are in intensive care.

McCoy said he thinks the Capital Region numbers the state has for the area are incorrect. County officials are trying to get answers on a state level for the discrepancy in numbers.

