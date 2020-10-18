Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 3,303 to date, an increase of 16 new positive cases since Saturday.

Health officials said the number of people under mandatory quarantine has increased to 1,073 from 1,058. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased to 19.6 from 20. There are now 105 active cases in the county, down from 111 Saturday. So far, 14,561 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 3,198 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, six reportedly had close contact with positive cases, one is a healthcare worker or a resident of a congregate setting and nine did not have a clear source of infection at this time.

There were three new hospitalizations reported overnight and the number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus is 12. There is still one patient in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). The hospitalization rate has increased to 0.36% from 0.30%. There were no new deaths reported and the county’s death toll remains at 136 since the outbreak began.

