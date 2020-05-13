Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily coronavirus briefing County Executive Dan McCoy said the five day positive case average is at 15.4 cases in the county.

He said it is the third day the county has seen numbers consistently decline, which means good news when figuring out when to reopen.

He also reported one additional death in Albany County bringing the death toll for the county to 62.

He said there were 1,386 positive cases in the county, that’s up by 11 since Tuesday. There are 881 residents under a mandatory quarantine, that’s down 32 since Tuesday and 19 residents are under a precautionary quarantine.

There are 31 residents hospitalized and seven in intensive care.

Essential workers wanting to get tested for coronavirus can call 1-888-364-3065