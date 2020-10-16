Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – County Executive Dan McCoy has announced 21 new cases of coronavirus in Albany County on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 118. Three more Albany County residents have also been hospitalized because of the disease bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 10 with one person requiring hospital treatment.

Among the new positive cases, 10 had close contact with positive cases, two reported out of state travel, one is lives or works in a healthcare setting and eight did not have a clear source of infection at this time.

The number of people under mandatory quarantine has increased to 1,067, up from 914 on Thursday.

