Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Monday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 3,190 to date, an increase of ten new positive cases since Sunday.

Health officials said the number of people under mandatory quarantine has dropped to 927 from 967. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased to 17.2 from 20.6. There are now 111 active cases in the county, up from 110 Sunday. So far, 13,784 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 3,079 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, seven reportedly had close contact with positive cases, one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate setting and two did not have a clear source of transmission at this time. Separately, three of the reported positives for today are associated with the University at Albany.

There were no new hospitalizations reported overnight. The number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus is now five with one patient in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). The hospitalization rate has decreased to 0.15%. The county’s death toll is 136 since the outbreak began.

