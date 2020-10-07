Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced 27 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 119. Four of the current active cases require hospital treatment, with one of those patients requiring treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The number of people being quarantined in the county has reduced by four and is now 937.

Albany’s overall case count will fluctuate as the CommCare records for college students are transferred to the county in which they are isolating for their daily monitoring and then transferred back to Albany County for the final case count.

Testing is available for those experiencing symptoms, essential workers and those returning to work by appointment only, after being screened over the phone. To be screened, please call (518) 465-4771.

