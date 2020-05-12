Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In their Tuesday morning coronavirus briefing, Albany County Excutive Dan McCoy said there were 1,375 positive confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 12 people since Monday’s briefing.

He said there are 913 people under a mandatory quarantine and 17 under a precautionary quarantine. To date, 3,388 individuals have completed quarantine, with 837 of them having tested positive and recovered.

No new deaths were reported since Monday’s briefing, keeping the county’s total at 61.

“We continue to expand COVID-19 testing in Albany County and the Capital Region to ensure our capacity allows us to reopen. Despite the new testing of essential workers at UAlbany and bringing testing to more rural communities like Coeymans in the southern part of the region, we continue to see a downward slope in our new daily positive cases, with a five-day average of only 19.6,” said County Executive McCoy.

