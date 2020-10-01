Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Thursday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 2,983 to date, an increase of 15 new positive cases since Wednesday.
Health officials said the number of people under mandatory quarantine remained at 943. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 13 from 15.4 Wednesday. There are now 93 active cases in the county, up slightly from 91. So far, 12,486 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,890 of them had tested positive and recovered.
Among the new positive cases, 11 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate setting and three did not have a clear source of transmission at this time. Separately, two of the reported positives for Thursday are associated with the University at Albany.
There were no new hospitalizations reported since Wednesday, with the number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus still at five and the hospitalization rate remaining at 0.16%. There are still reportedly no patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and there were no new deaths reported either. The county’s death toll remains at 134 since the outbreak began.
