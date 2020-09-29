Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Tuesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 2,956 to date, an increase of 11 new positive cases since Monday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 889 from 868. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 16.8 from 17.4 Monday. There are now 98 active cases in the county, up slightly from 96 Monday. So far, 12,259 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,858 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, eight reportedly had close contact with positive cases and three did not have a clear source of infection at this time. Separately, six of the reported positives for Tuesday are associated with the University at Albany.

There were no new hospitalizations reported and the number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus is still at four and the hospitalization rate remaining at 0.13%. There are still no patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and there were no new deaths reported. The county’s death toll remains at 134 since the outbreak began.

“In light of the recent CDC study that found teenagers may be far more susceptible to the Coronavirus than younger children, we looked at some of our own data and found that this age group saw a relatively large spike recently. In the last week, the number of positive cases among 10- to 19-year-olds shot up by 12.5%, compared to the 5.1% increase among the 20 to 29 year-old age group” said County Executive McCoy.

“There could be a number of explanations for this, but with many college campuses still operating and many children going back to school for in-person lessons, we need to continue to monitor this troubling trend and ensure parents are able to get their children tested,” he continued.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES