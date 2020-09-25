Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy has reported 18 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. However, the total number of active cases in the county has dropped by three to 90.

Of the new positive cases, 14 had close contact with positive cases, one reported out-of-state travel, one lives or works in a health care setting, and two did not have a clear source of infection at this time.

Eleven of the new cases are also associated with UAlbany, bringing the total number of cases associated with the collage to 60 within the last two weeks. If the number of cases in a 14-day period reaches 100, the college will be forced to switch to remote learning.

Students at the university have been warned of the consequences of breaching coronavirus guidelines after cases spiked several times since the start of the fall semester.

