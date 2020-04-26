Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Albany County coronavirus testing site schedule for April 26 to May 2

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As part of Albany County’s daily coronavirus updates, County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced next week’s schedule for walk-up community testing. Drive-up community testing at Rite Aid is only available after registering online. Testing at other sites is available strictly by appointment, after being screened for symptoms by phone at (518) 465-4771.

Sunday, April 26

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rite Aid, 1863 Central Avenue, Colonie

Monday, April 27

  • 8:30 a.m. to noon at Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center, 920 Lark Drive, Albany
  • 9 a.m. to noon at Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet
  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rite Aid, 1863 Central Avenue, Colonie
  • 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Capital South Campus, 20 Warren Street, Albany

Tuesday, April 28

  • 9 a.m. to noon at Cohoes Family Care, 55 Mohawk Street, Cohoes
  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rite Aid, 1863 Central Avenue, Colonie
  • 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center, 920 Lark Drive, Albany
  • 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet

Wednesday, April 29

  • 8:30 a.m. to noon at Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center, 920 Lark Drive, Albany
  • 9 a.m. to noon, Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet
  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rite Aid, 1863 Central Avenue, Colonie
  • 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Equinox, 500 Central Ave, Albany

Thursday, April 30

  • 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center, 920 Lark Drive, Albany
  • 9 a.m. to noon at Capital South Campus, 20 Warren Street, Albany
  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rite Aid, 1863 Central Avenue, Colonie
  • 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Avenue, Watervliet

Friday, May 1

  • 8:30 a.m. to noon at Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center, 920 Lark Drive, Albany
  • 9 a.m. to noon, TBD
  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rite Aid, 1863 Central Avenue, Colonie
  • 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Cohoes Family Care, 55 Mohawk Street, Cohoes

Saturday, May 2

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rite Aid, 1863 Central Avenue, Colonie

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak