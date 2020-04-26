Albany County coronavirus testing site schedule for April 26 to May 2

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal opened up his heart and his wallet Saturday to help pay funeral expenses for Keshon Batiste, an 11-year-old from Breaux Bridge, who was killed in a car crash on April 10.

Batiste and 12-year-old Trayvon Alexander were backseat passengers in a vehicle that crashed into a ditch and struck a tree.