Albany County accepting proposals for naming rights of former Times Union Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has published a request for proposals for the naming rights for the arena formerly known as the Times Union Center. This comes after the Times Union chose not to extend the naming rights, ending its 15-year contract.

The county said potential bidders attended a pre-proposal conference with a tour of the facility at 51 South Pearl Street in Albany on October 14.

“Dedicated fans and residents have known it by many names – from the Knickerbocker, to the Pepsi – but the thing that remained constant is top notch entertainment year-round,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

The arena opened in 1990 and has hosted a variety of events, including concerts, family shows and sporting events. The arena hosts about 145 events each year.

Sealed proposals for the naming rights of the arena will need to be received by the Albany County Purchasing Agent, Room 1000, 112 State Street, Albany, New York 12207 by 4:30 p.m. on November 1. Request for proposal documents are available for download from the Empire State Bid System website.