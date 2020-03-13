Albany Councilman calling for temporary halt on evictions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Councilman, Owusu Anane, is calling on the City of Albany to immediately stop any new evictions from being issued during the declared State of Emergency in New York State as well as a stop on all current eviction orders that have already been issued to tenants through the Albany City Courts.

The call is in response to the State of Emergency that was declared on March 7 and is aiming to ease additional strain on communities as authorities continue to work to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“While this virus impacts our community, families should not have to worry about having a place to stay when their health should be a priority,” said Councilman Anane. “We do not need to be creating homelessness and making more residents of our county susceptible to this virus by being out in the street – especially as temperatures remain erratic and there is still a degree of uncertainty about the spread of coronavirus.”

Public health officials have stressed the importance of everyone actively participating in the containment of the virus by doing their part and adhering to issued guidelines which could become significantly more complicated with added homelessness.

Councilman Anane said Albany needs to make sure struggling families have a place to go by remaining in their homes while the pandemic is addressed. He stated that temporarily stopping evictions is the simplest way for Albany County to accomplish this goal.

