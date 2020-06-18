Albany Community Police Review Board meeting via Zoom to discuss reform

Police protest sign: “It is time for the police to be held accountable.”(AP / Charlie Riedel)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At the next meeting of Albany’s Community Police Review Board—scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. via Zoom—they’ll discuss reforms the city could adopt. The meeting will include a public comment section.

The Community Police Review Board is the latest in a string of government and law enforcement agencies trying to address Black Lives Matter and civil unrest.

Whether making a comment or observing, everyone is welcome to attend. The Zoom meeting ID is 937 9167 8302. Alternately, those located in New York can access the meeting via phone by dialing 16468769923,,93791678302# or 1 (646) 876-9923.

Because they have not met since February 13, this is the first time the Review Board will convene in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd.

The Review Board is an independent body established by the city in 2000 to improve communication between police and the community, increase accountability and credibility, and conduct nonbiased and informed reviews of complaint lodged against officers. Members are appointed by the mayor and Common Council in a relatively limited capacity: To review whether misconduct complaints are legitimate, and to recommend changes in policies or practices.

Recently and in previous years, the Common Council has pushed to empower the Review Board with broader investigatory abilities and responsibilities, including issuing subpoenas while investigating complaints.

