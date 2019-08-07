Albany community comes together for National Night Out

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday was National Night Out all across the United States. The largest gathering in Albany was of the Mansion and South End neighborhoods.

Local organizations lined the park with their tents, and handed out free swag and information.

Albany Anti-violence organization 518 SNUG was there, and their outreach coordinator told News10 that having this event helps curb false impressions about police.

“I think it’s really good for the law enforcement to be connected like this with the community, so they can help build the trust,” Justin Gaddy told News10.

The co-chair of the Mansion neighborhood association said it’s especially positive for the kids in the community to meet officers.

“The kids come up, they talk, they ask questions. The fire department is here,” Dannielle Hille told News10. “There’s so many opportunities for them to interact with public safety, and maybe they want to be that when they grow up.”

The Albany Police Department made efforts to be at as many of the Albany events as possible.

Albany Police spokesman Steve Smith told News10, “we just like to get out there and introduce ourselves to people, and learn about their cultures and who they are.”