Albany Community Center vandalized with hate speech

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials from the Grand Street Community Arts, Inc Community Center said their building was vandalized on Friday with hate speech.

“Hate has no place in our community and this community will not stand for any such hate. We must unite and show those who continue to spew hate that we will not be divided.” – Ta-Sean C. Murdock, Executive Director.

Executive Director Murdock will make a statement on Saturday at 1 p.m. and a call to action will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. for a cleanup day on Grand Street.

