ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — After a 60-year-old Albany man was violently assaulted in front of Paesan’s pizza on Ontario Street, local business owners say they’ve had it with all the violence.

Now, City Council Members want a call for action after some business owners have told Albany Common Council President Corey Ellis they are considering moving their business out of the area.

“When something like that happens, that’s a call to action. That’s a call to action when our business owners feel like there’s no other remedy but to move on,” Ellis said.

Council members shared the need for intergenerational community centers and a community police group. But Albany residents like Melissa Mackey say the community police option was already done.

“And they typically petered out,” Mackey said. “And so I want something new and different. And you know, we’re up here in Pine Hills, and so a community policing effort here…? I don’t know if it will have the same impact.”

Mackey also shared how all public schools should be treated as community centers.

“There’s Pine Hills Elementary, and it’s not open. Schools are out on the weekends, and they’re out all summer,” Mackey said. “And those will be great opportunities for those buildings to be used.”

Roman Ramos is retired and just moved to Albany from New York City. He said he chose the Capital District because it was calmer and cheaper than moving across the country.

“I figured Albany was just far enough removed from the rate race of New York City of the paper chase,” he said. “But it’s close enough to get there in a few hours as supposed to a cross-country flight, and I like it so far.”

Dennis Hurley is 80 years old, and he said it’s hard to believe how much his neighborhood around Madison and Ontario has changed.

“Because I grew up three blocks down the street. And my parents lived there till they died,” he said. “I love this city…or I did love it, but I dunno.”

News10 contacted Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s office for a comment on making the community safer. Her office issued the following statement about the designs for the new West Hill Community Center:

“We have heard very clearly from Councilmember Joyce Love and members of the community who want the Community Center to be not only for young people but also a home for senior services, and we have committed to making that a reality.”

In the meantime, council members are encouraging residents to attend the next council meeting to continue to offer their input on the best course of action to help create safer streets.