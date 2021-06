SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Brides Across America is partnering with Lily Saratoga to give away free wedding gowns to COVID frontline healthcare workers, military, and first responders.

“Together strong is my new mantra. I am so grateful for the selfless acts of our COVID-19frontline healthcare workers, first responders, and military that provide us support each andevery day. This is our way to keep us united in love and our way of thanking all of you,” said Heidi Janson, founder of Brides Across America