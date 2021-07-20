Albany Common Council bill prevents unwarranted evictions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The Good Cause Eviction Bill was passed by the Albany Common Council Monday night. The bill would prevent tenants from being unjustly evicted and is being praised by local organizations.

The bill grants tenants lease renewals in good faith, meaning a landlord must have a substantial reason for not renewing a lease or “an unconscionable rent hike,” according to the City of Albany’s website.

“Evictions displace far too many Albany families. Good Cause strengthens housing security at a time when so many in our city are struggling to keep a roof over their heads. We applaud the Council for moving this critical legislation forward,” said Citizen Action President, Ivette Alfonso.

This legislation will prevent landlords from removing their tenants without first obtaining an order from an Albany City Court judge. Good cause eviction law flips the script. Under a good cause eviction statute, each tenant in the City of Albany will be entitled to a renewal lease and protection against an unconscionable rent hike, unless the landlord can substantiate a good cause for the tenant’s eviction. City of Albany

“Albany Common Council just passed the first-in-the-state “good cause” – eviction law! This means tenants who are paying rent & obeying the law can continue renewing their leases. This is a huge win for affordable housing! Albany is leading the way!” Vocal-NY tweeted.

Albany Common Council just passed the first-in-the-state “good cause” – eviction law! This means tenants who are paying rent & obeying the law can continue renewing their leases.



This is a huge win for affordable housing! Albany is leading the way! pic.twitter.com/bQaa6LNizr — VOCAL-NY (@VOCALNewYork) July 20, 2021

“Yesterday’s vote will help end retaliatory evictions and protect our neighborhoods from rent increases designed to push people out of their homes and that drive tenants deeper into debt or onto the streets and into homeless shelters. This is a victory for the tenants of Albany who deserve to have a voice and live with dignity in safe, affordable housing,” said Alfonso.