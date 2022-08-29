ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan is calling for local universities to work with city leaders to prevent uncontrollable gatherings after Police attempted to break up crowds fighting with each other and throwing glass bottles at officers early Sunday morning. Police have not said whether or not the gathering was a group of students.

In a statement on Sunday, Sheehan said “I am also calling on the leaders of the student associations from the universities and colleges in the City to work together with my office as well as the Albany Police Department and their school administrations to stop disrupting their neighbors’ quality of life and assaulting police officers, and to ensure they hold their peers accountable.”

Moments after police arrived, six people were injured in a shooting just blocks from The College of Saint Rose.

The College of Saint Rose confirmed no students were involved in the shooting. They sent an email to the campus community over the weekend detailing precautions students can take to stay safe in surrounding neighborhoods as classes begin.

The college is warning students to avoid large gatherings in midtown and downtown Albany, telling students there is no safe way to be in these crowds, especially at night.

The college is telling students to stay aware of your surroundings, avoid dark and isolated areas and take advantage of the college’s security measures including a 24/7 escort service.

The University at Albany is also telling students how they can stay safe, noting the recent increase in crime across the city.

UAlbany Police are telling students to walk in groups of three or more when possible, avoid large parties with people you don’t know, drink responsibly and safely and they’re telling students to report anything suspicious they may see.

A spokesperson for UAlbany said they also have off-campus ambassadors who work to share safety information with their residents and programming on weekends to help prevent partying.