Albany County Sheriff’s Office recovers gun, drugs, paraphernalia during traffic stop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday recovered a loaded gun during a routine traffic stop.

Police say Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a car for a traffic violation in Albany. During the stop, the driver reportedly fled on foot from Deputies.

Through further investigation, police say they found a loaded Glock 22 semi-automatic weapon containing a 30 round high capacity ammunition magazine, a large quantity of marijuana, digital scales and baggies.

Police have reportedly identified the driver and are actively searching . Felony charges are expected to be filed in the near future, according to police.

