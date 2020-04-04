Albany Co. Executive gives COVID-19 update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday morning that two more people have died due to the virus, making the total count six deaths in the county. McCoy said two men in their 60s with underlying health conditions died Thursday night and Friday night with two more deaths, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90’s reported Saturday morning.

As of Saturday morning, there are an accumulative 278 positive COVID-19 cases in the county. 34 people are in the hospital putting the county hospitalization rate at 12 percent. There are 464 people under mandatory quarantine and 82 people in precautionary quarantine.

An employee at the Popeyes in Albany has tested positive for COVID-19, according to McCoy. He is asking anyone who interacted with a cashier at Popeyes at 900 Central Ave in Albany on March 23 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. or March 25 from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. to contact the County Health Department immediately.

McCoy said that food distribution is going well after more than 19,000 pounds of food were delivered to the Times Union Center on Monday. The Air and National Guard are helping with deliveries and other tasks in the county. They will be here until the end of the month.

More than 4,000 protective face masks have been donated and delivered to St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial and at least 1,500 more are expected.