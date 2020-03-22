Albany Co. Executive confirms 115 positive COVID-19 cases in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy along with Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple Sr. announced there are now 115 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County.

There are now 318 people under mandatory quarantine and 634 people under precautionary quarantine. Six people have been hospitalized which brings the hospitalization rate to just over 5 percent.

“While we continue to respond to this pandemic and everyone is forced to make sacrifices, I’m reminded of how New Yorkers rise to the occasion for the greater good of our community. We have seen so many individuals stepping up to the plate, from government officials to companies like M. N. Bird in Watervliet who went above and beyond to make desperately needed protective masks for our healthcare workers at Albany Med. I couldn’t be more proud,” said County Executive McCoy.

A new Mental Health Support Line is also available for people dealing with stress and anxiety while staying at home. The line is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling (518)-269-6634. Anyone who is experiencing a psychiatric emergency should still contact the Albany County Mobile Crisis Team at (518)-549-6500.

If children and families wish to send a message or pictures to residents at Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility who can not see visitors now, e-cards can be sent to AlbanyCountyKidsCare@albanycountyny.gov. For all COVID-19 questions and concerns, residents are encouraged to use United Way’s 211 hotline as well as the State Department of Health’s hot line at (888)-364-3065.

If you would like to volunteer for the Albany County Medical Reserve Corps to help the response to COVID-19, please visit the website to register. The Department of Health has a higher demand for especially looking for help answering phones and making calls to residents under quarantine. For additional assistance, you can call the Department of Health’s MRC Coordinator at (518)-447-4610.

