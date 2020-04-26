Albany Co. Exec. Dan McCoy give coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced Sunday that as of this morning, there are now 915 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County. Additionally, there are now 803 people under mandatory quarantine and 32 people under precautionary quarantine.

To date, 2,027 individuals have completed quarantine, with 478 of them having tested positive and recovered. The County Executive had to report the sad news of another death, a women in her 60’s. That brings the total COVID-19 death toll for the county to 32.

With 37 people now hospitalized, the hospitalization rate for Albany County stands at 4.04%, a slight uptick from Saturday’s rate of 3.94%. Seven of those individuals are currently in Intensive Care Units (ICU), a number unchanged since Saturday.

There are now 42 residents in total at Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center who have tested positive, along with 17 employees, including two staff members who have recovered and returned to work.

