Albany Co. COVID update Monday, Jan. 3

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- With another additional hospitalization, Albany County said 85 residents are now in the hospital being treated for COVID-19, ten of them are in the intensive care unit. Since Sunday the county reported 429 new cases.

The seven-day average continues to climb both in Albany County. There are 3,529 active cases with 4,051 people in quarantine, the county said.

“The number of county residents currently hospitalized with COVID continues on a concerning upward trend for the fifth day now, said County Executive Dan McCoy. “We will likely see an additional surge of new infections because of New Year’s celebrations, which will likely lead to even more hospitalizations, and we need to be sure our hospitals can handle the influx of patients.”

McCoy is asking residents to report COVID self-test results to the county which can be done on the county health department’s website. To date, 470 Albany County residents have died from COVID.

Also as of Sunday, 71.7% of the county’s residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID and 88% of residents aged 18 or older have been. The county is continuing to hold vaccination clinics on weekdays from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street.

Appointments are needed every day except Wednesday. They can be scheduled on the county’s website.

“I’m urging everyone to continue being cautious over the next few weeks so we can get a handle on this situation. Please wear a mask in public, get vaccinated, get the booster, and get tested and stay home if you’re feeling under the weather,” McCoy said.