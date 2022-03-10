CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-Amid the spike of unspeakable violence in Ukraine there are calls to help Ukrainian refugees.

Capital Region attorney Matt Barry has stepped up by not only donating to the United Way’s fund for refugees, but by also encouraging his fellow colleagues and others to donate too.

“We are feeling the pain at the pump. And these are people who are literally homeless,” said Barry.

Barry is a married father of two daughters and like many of us he feels heartbroken while watching news reports of bombardments and violence in Ukraine. “When you see the nightly news you are reminded of how lucky we are. And we do have an obligation to help our global citizens.”

He wanted to fundraise for refugees and as president of the Albany County Bar Association he felt he could use his platform to ask others in his field to join him.

To ensure that donations go directly to refugees, he reached out to Peter Gannon, President and CEO of the United Way of the Greater Capital Region. The United Way has set up the United For Ukraine Fund supporting their trusted partners on the ground.

“And these are all organizations that have been vetted. They are on the front lines providing direct humanitarian relief to Ukrainians who are escaping the violence,” said Gannon.

The immediate support will cover:

Transportation

Shelter

Food and medicines

Critical childcare supplies, including infant formula and diapers

Hygiene kits, and more.

You of course don’t have to be a lawyer to donate. Anyone can can give by texting UKR to 41444 or by clicking here: United For Ukraine Fund

As for Matt, he encourages all of us to rally our own friends and colleagues to help out too.

“I have already received a flurry of emails from members of the Bar Association and my firm. Including one in my firm who has Ukrainian ties. He’s half Ukrainian and still has family in Ukraine. So very appreciative of what United Way is doing.”

There are many other organizations which are raising funds for refugees. Here is a link to help you donate safely to charities: https://www.news10.com/news/oag-warns-of-charitable-scams-amid-ukrainian-crisis/