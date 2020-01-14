Albany Co. and Albany Co. Jail named in civil suit brought by former inmate

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Albany County, and Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple have all been named in a civil lawsuit filed by a former Albany County Jail inmate accusing a corrections officer of sexual abuse.

Michael Snyder, who was suspended without pay from his job as a corrections officer at the Albany County Jail after being arrested in March 2019 on charges that he raped a female inmate, is also named in the civil suit.

The lawsuit says the former inmate’s civil rights were violated by unwanted sexual advances from Snyder in the form of touching, groping, slapping and caressing.

The former inmate was serving a 14-month-sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She had been working in the jail as a cleaner when the abuse occurred, according to the court document.