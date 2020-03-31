Latest News

Albany closes basketball courts

courtesy: Mayor Sheehan’s Office/Twitter

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Albany basketball courts have been closed, according to a tweet by Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

City employees covered all the hoops in the city along with not putting up nets at tennis courts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

