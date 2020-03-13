Albany City Schools to close for two weeks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schools in the Albany City School District will close for two weeks to further prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
All district schools will be closed through March 27 and will reopen March 30. The district said on their website they will provide further information to students, families, and employees.
