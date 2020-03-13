Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo announces first death in NY related to coronavirus

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Albany City Schools to close for two weeks

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
albany high school_295895

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schools in the Albany City School District will close for two weeks to further prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

All district schools will be closed through March 27 and will reopen March 30. The district said on their website they will provide further information to students, families, and employees.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak