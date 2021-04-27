Albany City School Board adopts $270.3 million budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Albany City District Board of Education voted to adopt a $270.3 million budget for 2021-2022. The budget comes with a 0.95% tax levy increase and a $9.5 million increase in state foundation aid.

This will be the district’s first increase in state foundation aid in two years, according to its website. The budget will fund all current programs and staffing levels. The district said they have brought back 180 of more than 200 positions that had been laid off after the coronavirus pandemic created funding concerns.

“Last year, we remained flat. There was no increase last year, so the $10 million that we see this time is over a two-year period and we really pleased about that because it raises our base level of funding in order to move forward year after year,” Albany City Schools Superintendent Kaweeda Adams told NEWS10 at the beginning of April.

“We are dependent on those dollars to provide those resources and delivery of quality instruction for our students,” she said.

Included in the budget

Additional math, reading, and ELA instructional intervention positions to support and accelerate learning

Additional social-emotional supports (behavioral specialists, social workers) for students

Restoration of the building-based Albany International Center program (Edmund J. O’Neal Middle School of Excellence)

Restoration of Tony Clement Center for Education for grades 9-12

Moving elementary sixth grade to middle school

Moving O’Neal eighth grade to North Albany Middle School

Restoration of ninth-grade boys’ and girls’ basketball, ninth-grade baseball, and modified-9 boys’ soccer

Fifteen poll locations will be open for voting on Tuesday, May 18 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Absentee voting will also be available this year. Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded from the district’s website.

Absentee applications need to be received by the district clerk no later than Tuesday, May 11 at 4 p.m.

Residents who will be picking up absentee ballots at Academy Park, have until Monday, May 27, at 4 p.m. to submit absentee ballot applications.