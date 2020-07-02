Albany city pools to open Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced Thursday that the city’s three swimming pools will open at noon on Friday, just in time for the Fourth of July.

Lincoln Park Pool:

701 Lincoln Park Road

Noon to 7 p.m.

150-person capacity

Arbor Hill Community Center Pool:

50 Lark Street

Noon to 6 p.m.

40-person capacity

Mater Christi Pool:

1134 New Scotland Road (behind Correctional Services Training Academy)

Noon to 7 p.m.

26-person capacity

To follow social distancing guidelines, capacity is severely limited at all three pools throughout the summer. If many residents are waiting to use a pool that’s at capacity, pools may institute time limits so everyone gets a chance to take a dip.

Albany’s pools are only open to Albany residents. Pool visitors have to bring proof of residency (like a driver’s license, school ID, utility bill, report card, or working papers) to their initial visit and be entered into the city’s RecDesk system.

All kids must be with someone over18 to provide accurate contact tracing information including name, address, and phone number.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES