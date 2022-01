ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan on Twitter, the Albany City Clerk’s Office is not taking walk-ins Monday, January 3, and is only able to provide limited services. They will only be taking appointments.

PLEASE NOTE: Due to staffing levels the City Clerk’s Office is not taking walk-ins today and is only able to provided limited services. pic.twitter.com/3jtyEV8E4G — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan (@MayorSheehan) January 3, 2022

This announcement comes after over 1,000 new cases were reported in Albany County’s COVID December 31 update.

