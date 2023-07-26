ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hip-hop fans around the country are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the genre. The Albany Center Gallery gave NEWS10 a preview of what next month’s celebration will look like.

The “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” exhibit will be filled with artwork from local artists in the Capital District. It will be on full display starting on August 1, running through September 2.

Photojournalist Robert Cooper had the idea for the exhibit after Albany Center Gallery issued an open call to local artists within a 100 mile radius. He reached out to gallery Director Tony Iadicicco to find out if they had anything planned for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. From there, they worked with local artists like Truemaster Trimingham to curate the displays.

“We in the Capital District are taking this opportunity to celebrate this dynasty of a movement,” said Trimingham. He said that some people didn’t believe the genre would stick around. “Here we are. Fifty years later, bigger than ever.”

Cooper said it’s a creative outlet that’s grown in popularity outside of Black culture, and that people often forget the struggles that contributed to the genre’s birth. “You want the cooless of Blackness, you want the sounds of Blackness, the lingo—but you don’t want the troubles that come with it,” said Cooper. “Those troubles are what creates our music and our culture.”

Both Trimingham and Cooper said that everyone’s hip-hop experience is very different. And that will be on display during a artists’ reception on August 4. Trimingham will be the DJ and 11 other artists will perform everything hip-hop, from spoken word to b-boy break dancing.

“Fifty years has come and gone,” Cooper said. “It was quick. Hopefully in the next 50 years, hip-hop can improve on its culture and its sound and continue to be the CNN of Black culture.”