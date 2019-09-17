Albany center becomes home for Hispanic community

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new Albany center is becoming an oasis for the Hispanic community.

Since opening a year ago, the Cultural Empowerment and Community Engagement Center has been transformed from St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church into an epicenter for the Hispanic and Latino communities in the area.

Opened by the Capital District Latinos, the community center serves the public with educational and cultural programs as well as hosting other groups. Also housed within the center is the Castle Island Bilingual Montessori School.

The community center has a full list of activities planned for Hispanic Heritage Month. Follow their Facebook for more!