ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For Juneteenth, The African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region and other partners are celebrating Black and African American freedom and achievements with a festival Saturday.

Juneteenth, which is actually on June 19th, commemorates the end of legalized slavery in the United States. It is celebrated on the anniversary of the order, issued by Major General Gordon Granger, proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas. This was two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

Travon Jackson, Executive Director of the African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region and lead sponsor of the South End Grocery joined NEWS10 ABC’s Giuliana Bruno to discuss what this day means to the community and the details of Saturday’s event.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.