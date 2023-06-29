ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany spent the day highlighting alternative options for transportation on their annual Bike to Work Day. This year’s events were organized by Capital Streets, a local non-profit that advocates for people to explore alternatives like walking, biking or taking public transportation.

Capital Streets Co-Founder Kyle Hatch said finding those alternatives can help mitigate the effects of climate change we are seeing in the region.

“The transportation sector is a major contributor to greenhouse gases in New York State and in the nation and we want to make sure active transportation is a major tool in our toolkit to addressing climate change,” Hatch said.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan said the annual event has more meaning this year with the effects of Canadian Wildfires hitting the Capital Region once again.

“It is also about reducing our carbon footprint,” Sheehan said. “As we think about our smoke filled air here, it does give us pause and add meaning to why we are here and what we are doing here today.”

Sheehan said the city is working to create a more walkable downtown area, connecting the streets to the Hudson river through the Skyway. CDTA is also working to bring more electronic and regular bikes to the streets of Albany to encourage access to alternatives to cars.

“That will be growing over time over the summer and by the end of the summer, we’ll have over 500 bikes, both e-bikes and traditional pedal bikes around,” Carm Basile, CEO of CDTA, said.