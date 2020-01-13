Breaking News
Albany car chase ends in Troy, suspects flee

Albany car chase ends in Troy, suspects flee the scene

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Troy are searching for suspects after a police chase resulted in crash at Hoosick and 8th Streets Monday morning.

A sergeant with the Troy Police Department said the chase began in Albany. Police were allegedly chasing a vehicle that had been reported as stolen.

Along the way the stolen car hit several vehicles before eventually coming to a stop in Troy.

Officials said the suspects fled the scene on foot and the search is still underway.

This is a developing story, NEWS10 will continue to update this article as new details arise.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play