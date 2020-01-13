Albany car chase ends in Troy, suspects flee the scene

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Troy are searching for suspects after a police chase resulted in crash at Hoosick and 8th Streets Monday morning.

A sergeant with the Troy Police Department said the chase began in Albany. Police were allegedly chasing a vehicle that had been reported as stolen.

Along the way the stolen car hit several vehicles before eventually coming to a stop in Troy.

Officials said the suspects fled the scene on foot and the search is still underway.

This is a developing story, NEWS10 will continue to update this article as new details arise.