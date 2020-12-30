Albany Capital Center to host Farewell to 2020 Parade virtual charity event

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Capital Center (ACC), along with Transfinder and CDTA, will host the Farewell to 2020 Parade as a virtual charity event. The broadcast will raise money for local nonprofits whose fundraisers were canceled due to the pandemic. The Facebook Live event will broadcast on the ACC’s Facebook page as well as its YouTube channel at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

With Transfinder’s technologies, the ACC has created a virtual parade route through the Capital Region where viewers can follow along. As the parade unfolds, the broadcast will check in with event-sponsoring companies to showcase their parade float creations, feature musical performances such as Moriah Formica and Sawyer Fredricks, and present special holiday messages.

The parade will benefit nonprofits, including Wine & Dine for the Arts, American Cancer Society, United Way, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Pride Center, Equinox, Toys for Tots, In Our Own Voices, Equinox, American Heart Association and Alzheimer’s Association.

Participating businesses include NYSCOPBA, Cap Com FCU, Noble Gas Solutions, Sames Media, Albany Medical Center, Mohawk Honda, Baker Public Relations, and Decresente Distributing Company.