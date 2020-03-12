Albany cancels St. Patrick’s Parade but local business is still open

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)— Tess Collins at McGeary’s pub is worried, with Thursday’s announcement by Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan that this year’s St. Patrick’s day parade and that all outdoor festival permits were canceled.

McGeary’s is planning to be open Saturday for the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations even after the parade was canceled.

Collins says she has employees who have flown in from all over the country to work for her during these busy weeks of March. Without the permits to have the outdoor venue in front of her business she feels that her employees won’t make enough money to justify the expense to come to Albany.

Prep work is ongoing for Saturday.

Collins has been stocking for the weekend and like other businesses also preparing for the NCAA tournament. She has purchased, like others, extra alcohol over the last few months. In the kitchen, they have over 500 corn beef and cabbage meals prepared and this morning had to turn back part of her beer order.

Canned bottles of beer are not needed now that there will be no outside events.

She says she hopes to break even but that this is the time of the year where she makes the money that gets McGeary’s through the summer slow down.

Normally the area in front of McGeary’s is packed on parade days with music performances but not this year.

Collins is hopeful that she can work something out with the city. She understands the need to keep the public safe and why they canceled this Saturday’s parade.

