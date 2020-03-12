ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)— Tess Collins at McGeary’s pub is worried, with Thursday’s announcement by Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan that this year’s St. Patrick’s day parade and that all outdoor festival permits were canceled.
Collins says she has employees who have flown in from all over the country to work for her during these busy weeks of March. Without the permits to have the outdoor venue in front of her business she feels that her employees won’t make enough money to justify the expense to come to Albany.
Collins has been stocking for the weekend and like other businesses also preparing for the NCAA tournament. She has purchased, like others, extra alcohol over the last few months. In the kitchen, they have over 500 corn beef and cabbage meals prepared and this morning had to turn back part of her beer order.
She says she hopes to break even but that this is the time of the year where she makes the money that gets McGeary’s through the summer slow down.
Collins is hopeful that she can work something out with the city. She understands the need to keep the public safe and why they canceled this Saturday’s parade.
LATEST STORIES:
- Visitors banned from nursing homes, residents stay in touch with loved ones
- MLB delays opening day by at least 2 weeks because of virus
- Broadway going dark over ongoing coronavirus concerns
- Albany cancels St. Patrick’s Parade but local business is still open
- Michael Bublé postpones tour dates including stop in Albany