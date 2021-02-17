Albany cancels 2021 St. Patrick’s Day parade

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade has been canceled for the second year running due to coronavirus-related concerns. The parade will be replaced by a virtual celebration, taking place on Sunday, March 13.
Mayor Sheehan said that although she was hopeful this year would present “better circumstances,” the City must continue to follow COVID-19 protocols:
“It’s hard to believe it’s already been one year since we had to make a last-minute decision to cancel the Albany St. Patrick’s Day parade and festivities due to the first two cases of COVID-19 being diagnosed in Albany County.
I was hopeful that this year would present better circumstances, but unfortunately we must continue to follow COVID protocols and do our part to deter large gatherings and continue to flatten the curve. Despite the different look of this year’s parade day, I encourage you to enjoy the virtual celebration that the Parade Committee has put together for this year.”Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan