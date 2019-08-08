Albany cadet program inspires next generation of law enforcement

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Fifteen teens in the Albany Police Cadet program graduated on Thursday after spending the summer learning what it really takes to be an Albany Police Officer.

Some, like 14-year-old Kevin Jenkins say the experience has inspired them to pursue a career in law enforcement.

Chief Eric Hawkins was pleased to hear this from the cadets, especially in a time when the department is down more than 40 officers.

The chief is hoping this will soon change, as the deadline to apply for the officer exam is August 12.