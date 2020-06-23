Albany boxer prepares for ESPN fight

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Standing in at 18-0 (14 KOs) – Albany boxer, Abraham Nova, will step into the ring yet again looking to stay undefeated.

Nova will take one of the biggest stages at MGM Las Vegas, taking on Avery Sparrow, which will also air on ESPN.

There will be no fans during the match; Nova said while it be interesting as he feeds off the crowd, once he steps foot in the rings, it’s game time. One of the more challenging parts for Nova was getting the proper training in. Throughout the pandemic, Nova had to resort to traditional methods and finding new ways to maintain proper fighting shape.

“It’s a bit difficult but us as fighters, we have to learn how to adapt to the situation we’re in so training under quarantine, it was tough,” Nova said. “We couldn’t be around the right sparring partners, a lot of gyms were closed and a lot of places weren’t allowing us in to get training in. So we had to find different solutions to get the work in.”

These solutions required Nova to use everyday objects and the comfort of his own home to improve his physique. In the ring he’s aggressive, quick, strong and all about his business. To train at his current level, he used just about every space imaginable, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“Whatever life throws at you and whatever happens, we have to overcome these obstacles in life. Mentally, I have to dig down and keep my mind focused on the task,” Nova said. “I’m always training and I’m always keeping myself active. Even though the gyms weren’t open, I was able to find my living room, my backyard, do some pushups, sit-ups, do some jogging around.”

This is the super featherweight co-main event, Nova said a win could make or break his chance at a title-shot.

