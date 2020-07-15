Albany boxer prepares for ESPN debut

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s no denying the incredible talent in the Capital Region, especially in the world of boxing as the scene continues to grow.​

The latest local boxer to fight on ESPN was Abraham Nova, now, another Albany boxer is fighting on the same platform with the same mission – to win at all costs and make a name for himself.

Albany native, Will Madera-Garland (15-0-3) will put his undefeated record on the line Thursday night at a crowd-less MGM Las Vegas. ​The lightweight will be facing Puerto Rico’s, Felix Verdejo (26-1) and a member of the 2012 Puerto Rico Olympic team.

Through quarantine, the lightweight boxer says he’s been training practically everywhere. From his home with a punching bag to the parks for cardio, he’s found ways to get it done. For Madera-Garland, he says it’s been a rough road and long time coming to get where he is today.

“In the beginning of my pro career, I was working nights, taking care of my children during the day, only had a few hours to train. I was really just a part-time boxer for the first half of my career. Now, I’m full-time, I’m a lot stronger, I can fight,” Madera-Garland said. “I have a big opportunity and I can’t let this one go, I have to cease the moment and I have to win this no matter what.”​

A win in this fight could bring even better opportunities moving forward. Madera says he’s calm, cool and collected, regardless of the extra spotlight. Just like in previous bout’s, he fight’s for his kids and that’s the best support system he could ask for.